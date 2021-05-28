Mona Weather Forecast
MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
