4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver Bay
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.