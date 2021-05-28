Cancel
Bloomville, OH

Bloomville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 18 days ago

BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVv1hr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville, OH
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Bloomville, OH
