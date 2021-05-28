Cancel
Shamrock, TX

Weather Forecast For Shamrock

Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 18 days ago

SHAMROCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aEVv0p800

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

