Ellis, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellis

Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 18 days ago

ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVuz2D00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellis, KS
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

