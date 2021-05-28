Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MARENGO, IN) Friday is set to be rainy in Marengo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.