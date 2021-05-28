Daily Weather Forecast For Winona
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance t-storms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
