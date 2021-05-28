Cancel
Winona, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Winona

Winona News Beat
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVutjr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance t-storms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Friday sun in Winona

(WINONA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.