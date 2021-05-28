Daily Weather Forecast For Winona

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance t-storms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.