Newport News, VA

Huntington Middle School, with new architects hired, could be finished in 2024

By Matt Jones, Daily Press
Daily Press
 19 days ago
Huntington Middle School is seen in October 2018. Windows and entrances have been boarded up since the school closed. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

The seven members of the School Board gathered outside Huntington Middle School for a group photo Thursday evening in front of the site’s newest addition.

The school has been closed since 2018. Its windows are still boarded, and “No Trespassing” signs are tacked on the doors. Years later, the marquee still declares “VIKINGS 4 EVER.”

But there is one change — a large blue and white sign, noting that it is the future site of Huntington Middle School and the Southeast Community Resource Area, opening fall 2024.

Nearly three years after the historic school in southeast Newport News closed, the city has a timeline for a new Huntington Middle School, part of a project deemed the “Southeast Community Resource Area.” The city has hired architecture firm Quinn Evans to complete a master plan for the site, which could include other civic spaces such as a library and recreation center.

Staff from Quinn Evans gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council and School Board. The firm, which focused on its experience with historic preservation, said it’s committed to preserving the legacy of Huntington.

“We really are thinking that this is going to be a distinctive community gathering place that is going to serve as a one-stop shop that supports residents and students and educates the mind, body and spirit,” said Nakita Reed, a historic preservation specialist with the team.

The city’s capital projects plan , approved in October, includes $40 million for Huntington and $17 million for other public buildings and resources on the site. That includes $3.87 million for planning and designing the site.

The plan suggests a 75,000-square-foot building, consolidating Huntington, the now-closed C. Waldo Scott Center, Doris Miller Community Center and the Pearl Bailey Library into one site to save costs and create a central resource hub. However, how those might be built together and what the site could look like has been tasked from Quinn Evans.

The first phase of Quinn Evans’s work will be developing a site master plan. That could be followed by 8-12 months of detailed design work to develop plans that can be used for construction, which would wrap up in 2024.

Representatives at Tuesday’s joint meeting focused on the company’s experience with similar projects, including the Marie Reed Learning Center in Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond. The center, in Adams Morgan, is a combined school and recreation center.

They also touted the firm’s experience with historic buildings, a major draw for the historic school building that has served southeast Newport News since the 1930s. They’re considering keeping some portion of the historic building in the final plan, although it’s still very early in the process.

“We recognize that there is a strong history in this neighborhood, this community, and a fantastic story that needs to be told,” Reed said. “We’re actively thinking about ways we can incorporate pieces of that legacy and that story into the new design.”

That would be a departure from a previous 2019 master plan done by another architecture firm that the school district paid. That master plan, which only considered a school building on the site, envisioned a 600-student building with 128,000 square feet.

That master plan estimated almost $50 million to build the school. The price was higher than the state average for schools of the size, the plan said. Some of the extra costs included money for razing the old building, special foundations that might be required in the site’s poor soil and extra space for a community wing. The School Board cited that master plan in their request for $50 million for the school last year.

With an architect hired, a timeline set and money budgeted, board members and City Council are optimistic that there is a clear path forward. After the joint meeting, School Board members went to Huntington to take a picture with the new sign, an addition some of them have been seeking for months to show the southeast community things are happening.

“From our perspective, it’s a huge investment and we want it to be transformational,” said City Manager Cindy Rohlf during the joint meeting. “I think we’re only going to get one shot to do this right.”

Matt Jones, 757-247-4729, mjones@dailypress.com

