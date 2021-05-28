Ronda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
