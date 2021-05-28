Ronda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



