Pound, WI

Pound Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pound Updates
 18 days ago

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aEVungj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

