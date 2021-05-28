Pound Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
