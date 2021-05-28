Weather Forecast For La Plata
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
