Weather Forecast For La Plata

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 51 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



