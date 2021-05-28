Cancel
La Plata, MO

Weather Forecast For La Plata

La Plata Bulletin
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aEVuk2Y00

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LA PLATA, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in La Plata Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...