Crouse, NC

Friday set for rain in Crouse — 3 ways to make the most of it

Crouse Bulletin
 18 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crouse Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crouse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aEVuiH600

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

