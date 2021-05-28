Cancel
Paden City, WV

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Paden City

Posted by 
Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 18 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Paden City Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paden City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEVuhON00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

