Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baudette, MN

Baudette Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 18 days ago

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzBPD_0aEVugVe00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baudette Daily

Baudette Daily

Baudette, MN
6
Followers
74
Post
405
Views
ABOUT

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baudette, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Baudette, MNPosted by
Baudette Daily

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Baudette

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baudette: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;