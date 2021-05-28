Baudette Daily Weather Forecast
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.