Humboldt Weather Forecast
HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
