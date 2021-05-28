Cancel
Solon Springs, WI

Friday has sun for Solon Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

Solon Springs News Flash
(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Solon Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Solon Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVuXVz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

