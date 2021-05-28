Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglis, FL

Inglis is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 18 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVuVkX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
13
Followers
76
Post
631
Views
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglis, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden prepares for long, tense meeting with Putin

GENEVA — President Joe Biden will sit down for the first time since taking office with Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Wednesday in what’s expected to be an hours-long, contentious meeting — one where Biden has said he will lay out where U.S. red lines are, and the consequences for Russia if they're crossed.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge halts Biden pause on new public lands oil leasing

A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on public land and waters. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty follows lawsuits over the leasing pause from more than a dozen Republican-led states. Doughty, a Trump appointee...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

'Pure insanity': Emails detail Trump's pressure on Justice Department to overturn election

WASHINGTON — Documents released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee detail then-President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to pressure the Department of Justice to pursue his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and help overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The emails illustrate the behind-the-scenes efforts Trump's White House...