Fosston, MN

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 18 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fosston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aEVuQKu00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fosston, MN
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

