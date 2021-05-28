Lame Deer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
