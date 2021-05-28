Cancel
Lame Deer, MT

Lame Deer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lame Deer Voice
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aEVuPSB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lame Deer Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

