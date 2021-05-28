Cancel
Carrington, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrington

Posted by 
Carrington Digest
Carrington Digest
 18 days ago

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCOWx_0aEVuNvx00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrington, ND
With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

