4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrington
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
