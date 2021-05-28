Seagraves Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
