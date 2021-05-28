Cancel
Seagraves, TX

Seagraves Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Seagraves Bulletin
 18 days ago

SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEVuKHm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gaines SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GAINES COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 9 miles east of Seagraves, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Loop. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.