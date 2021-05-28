Seagraves Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.