Weather Forecast For Malta
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
