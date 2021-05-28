Weather Forecast For Henry

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



