Teec Nos Pos Daily Weather Forecast
TEEC NOS POS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.