Daily Weather Forecast For Keenesburg
KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.