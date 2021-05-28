Daily Weather Forecast For Keenesburg

KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



