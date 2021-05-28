Cancel
Keenesburg, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Keenesburg

Keenesburg Updates
Keenesburg Updates
 18 days ago

KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEVuEzQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Keenesburg, CO
With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

