4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Timber
BIG TIMBER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 37 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
