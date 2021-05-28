Cancel
New York City, NY

New York City police seeking man who punched elderly Asian woman

By Elizabeth Shim
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
An elderly Chinese American woman returning home from a local supermarket in the Queens borough of New York City was attacked Wednesday afternoon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- New York City police are looking for a suspect caught on camera Wednesday punching a 75-year-old Asian woman in the city's borough of Queens.

Authorities released video of the attack, showing the moment Wing Wa Chin was hit in the face unprovoked, WABC-TV reported Friday.

Chin was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens after receiving assistance from passersby. The victim has two black eyes, a fractured eye socket and nose, according to CBS New York.

Chin may have been returning from a grocery errand in the Corona section of Queens. The attack occurred on 57th Avenue near 97th Place, WABC-TV reported.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s. In video footage he is seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue knee-length shorts. Police did not identify the suspect by race.

Chin's son, who asked not be identified for fear of "retaliation," told CBS New York his mother "was just coming back from the supermarket."

"She had her shopping cart," the man said, according to the report.

Chin's son also said it is "kind of obvious" that the suspect punched his mother "because she was an Asian lady."

The man said, "People around were nice enough to help her call the ambulance.

"They came to pick her up and stuff like that, so I'm glad people around here at least stick up for each other," he said.

Assaults of Asians and Asian Americans have skyrocketed in New York since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. At least 86 anti-Asian hate crimes have been reported in 2021 in the city, up from 19 reported cases same time last year, according to CBS New York.

NYPD has asked anyone with information regarding the latest attack to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline or submit a tip at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

