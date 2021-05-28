Daily Weather Forecast For Holyoke
HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.