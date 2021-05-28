Cancel
Milford, ME

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 18 days ago

(MILFORD, ME) A sunny Friday is here for Milford, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aEVu9f200

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance very light rain in the day; while slight chance very light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

