4-Day Weather Forecast For Chamberlain
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
