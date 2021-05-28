4-Day Weather Forecast For Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



