Calais, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Calais

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 18 days ago

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aEVu60r00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance very light rain in the day; while slight chance very light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Calais Dispatch is a local news source covering politics, sports, community events, and local news in Calais, ME.

