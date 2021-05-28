Elite Dangerous: Odyssey review

The creator of Pony Island and The Hex teams up with Devolver Digital. If you anything about either of those games, that one sentence should be all we need to tell you to get excited. But for those of you who actually need more information, developer Daniel Mullins has appeared to create another genre-defying piece of work, Inscryption, which is being described as a blend of deck-builders, roguelikes, escape room puzzles, psychological horror, and probably some other stuff as well, if the trailer below is any indication. It looks to be a gloriously dark and twisted experience, and we certainly can’t wait for Inscryption, which comes out later this year for the PC.