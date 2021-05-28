Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey review

By Brendan Caldwell
rockpapershotgun.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere she comes, limping into starport with her thrusters spluttering, smoke billowing from her exhaust, sparks leaping from the jump drive. No, I'm not describing my spaceship as part of the universal game review opening in which I tell a tiny story to ease you into things. I am using blunt metaphor to describe Elite Dangerous: Odyssey itself, the leggy new expandopack that adds first-person exploration and gunfire to Elite's space sim. Although she's a tough machine with lots of promise, her internal electronics have a serious case of gremlins. Look, she's exploded.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker#Extraterrestrial#Elite#Frontier#Ui#Mercury#Scannotron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Planets
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey Brings the Classic Puzzler to PSVR

You may already be familiar with Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, as it released on Oculus Quest earlier in the year. If not, though, it’s an easy concept to introduce: it’s first-person Bust-a-Move, played with PSVR. Development has been led by Survios, best known for its work on boxing game Creed: Rise to Glory, so it’s got pedigree with virtual reality software.
Retailbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign Product Review: Elite Trainer Box

Tomorrow, official tournament stores will begin selling Build & Battle Boxes of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Chilling Reign will release fully on June 18th, but the Pokémon TCG was kind enough to send me some products to open early for our readers. Our opening series continues with the Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Elite Dangerous’ third Odyssey update adjusts weapon and suit UI, applies crash fixes, and adds ARX rewards for on-foot missions

As promised in the June update roadmap, the third patch for Elite: Dangerous has been applied, providing another round of fixes for the Odyssey expansion. One of the highlights of the patch notes revolve around several UI changes for the suits and weapon browser, with improvements to the way stats are displayed and how stat comparisons are calculated, visible damage resistance values for suits, a newly displayed “percentage chance” stat converted to enum, and a name change for “reload time” to “reload speed” to better match the weapon’s value.
Entertainmentlwlies.com

LWLies Sixties Presents… 2001: A Space Odyssey reimagined

Our partnership with 99designs by Vistaprint continues with Jim Stoten’s psychedelic take on Kubrick’s sci-fi classic. LWLies Sixties is part of #99DaysOfDesign, from 99designs by Vistaprint. Discover more at 99designs.com. It’s one of the most iconic pieces of film art ever created: a rocket ship blasting out of a giant,...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Vacation Odyssey enters a new dimension on PS VR, PS4, and PS5 – PlayStation.Blog

Hi folks! Survios here, developers of PS VR games like Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead Onslaught, and we are bubbling with excitement to announce that in collaboration with Taito (and in celebration of Bub’s 35th Anniversary!), we will be releasing Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey for PlayStation VR, PS4 and PS5. The game will launch later this year.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Devolver and Daniel Mullins to Deliver Demented Odyssey With Inscryption

The creator of Pony Island and The Hex teams up with Devolver Digital. If you anything about either of those games, that one sentence should be all we need to tell you to get excited. But for those of you who actually need more information, developer Daniel Mullins has appeared to create another genre-defying piece of work, Inscryption, which is being described as a blend of deck-builders, roguelikes, escape room puzzles, psychological horror, and probably some other stuff as well, if the trailer below is any indication. It looks to be a gloriously dark and twisted experience, and we certainly can’t wait for Inscryption, which comes out later this year for the PC.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Inscryption is a 'Card-Based Odyssey,' Announced for PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Daniel Mullins Games have announced "card-based odyssey," Inscryption, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021. From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…
Video GamesPolygon

Far: Changing Tides is a meditative side-scrolling adventure

Far: Changing Tides is the next game from Okomotive, a small independent studio out of Switzerland. The sequel to Far: Lone Sails, the award-winning game released in 2018, the game was announced Sunday as part of the PC Gaming Show. It will be published by Frontier Foundry, the new publishing arm of Frontier Developments (Elite Dangerous, Jurassic World Evolution).
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Ixion is a space station management sim with strong Frostpunk vibes

As you can see in the trailer for Ixion, shown on The PC Gaming Show today, Earth has fallen on even harder times. Pollution, global warming, and competition for dwindling resources have given rise to the need to find a new planet for humanity to call home. Thankfully the Dolos corporation's Tycoon Station, a futuristic space ark, can take us on a galactic search for a new planet to ruin call home.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Tails of Iron is a Charming New Soulslike RPG

Tails of Iron promises to be a beautiful RPG. The creators have just demonstrated an atmospheric trailer in which we get acquainted with the game's hand-drawn graphics and intriguing story. Ogg Bug Studio is responsible for the title, and it will be published by United Label, an indie game publishing...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox & Bethesda Showcase reveals snowboarding open-worlder Shredders

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase brought us an announcement trailer for the Xbox Series X|S snowboarding game, Shredders. You’ll be able to take to the slopes on day one with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Yesterday's Xbox & Bethesda Showcase was filled with action-packed titles, almost all of which are...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Northgard devs announce open-world tactical RPG Wartales

The studio behind Northgard and Evoland are jaunting into yet another genre, this time an open-world RPG with turn-based tactical combat. Shiro Games last night announced Wartales, a game about leading a band of mercenaries in the aftermath of an apocalyptic plague. It looked like an unfatastical medieval world in the trailer until I saw a colossal crest of black fur rolling through a forest and OOH what is this. See for yourself in the trailer below.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

STALKER 2 E3 2021 trailer showcases first gameplay footage

GSC Gameworld has released the E3 2021 trailer for STALKER 2, featuring gameplay footage from it. STALKER 2 will be using Unreal Engine 4 and will be coming to PC in 2022. STALKER 2 will be a unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror, with a really thick atmosphere. The game promises to feature one of the biggest seamless open-world environments, and will be using Unreal Engine 4. Do note that this in-engine gameplay trailer does not represent the quality of the final build. As such, things may change until the game hits the digital shelves.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Guilty Gear Strive PS4 Review

Arc System Works has always been a monolith as a manufacturer of multiplayer games. Their recent successful titles such as Dragonball Fighterz is a testament to this. This is simply because, unlike most fighting games made solely to capitalize on a franchise’ success, Arc Sys actually puts love and effort into creating their titles hence why they’ve become so beloved with an almost overly involved community.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

"Tiny" MMORPG Book of Travels launches into Early Access in August

The hand-painted RPG Book of Travels will release into Early Access on 9th August, 2021. Book of Travels was originally announced back in September 2019, and came with the curious description of being a TMORPG - a tiny massive multiplayer online roleplaying game. That's reportedly because "players per server are limited and meetings between players will be uncommon".