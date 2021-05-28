Kellogg Weather Forecast

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 58 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.