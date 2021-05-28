Kellogg Weather Forecast
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
