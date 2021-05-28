Cancel
Kellogg, ID

Kellogg Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 18 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aEVu4FP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kellogg, ID
