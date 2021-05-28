Cancel
Lisbon, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Lisbon

Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 18 days ago

LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKDJe_0aEVu2Tx00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

