Daily Weather Forecast For Lisbon
LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
