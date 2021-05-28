Cancel
Tracy, MN

Tracy Weather Forecast

Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 18 days ago

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVu1bE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

