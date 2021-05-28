Cancel
Florien, LA

Florien Weather Forecast

Florien News Flash
 18 days ago

FLORIEN, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aEVu0iV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

