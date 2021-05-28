Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Effective decision making

thedigitalbusinessanalyst.co.uk
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany organisations and teams are bad at decision making, whether they are ignorant of this fact or silently or outwardly suffer from it. Common symptoms range from slow or stalling progress, inability to delivery, constant change of direction in an unstructured pursuit of doing the right thing, or even doing the wrong thing altogether.

thedigitalbusinessanalyst.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decision Making#Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & Adviceelearningfeeds.com

How “noise” impacts decision-making at work

Humans are fallible. When making judgments or even when undertaking important decisions, we frequently haphazardly select information which suits our pre-dispositions. We easily rely on data which is inaccurate, inapposite or simply false. In the workplace, this deficiency leads to failures in business and talent management decisions. One factor which...
EconomyCIO

5 unpopular decisions every IT leader must make

Mike Anderson spent a lot of time this spring having difficult conversations about Salesforce. “Salesforce was functionally owned by sales operations,” explains the CIO and chief digital officer of cloud security provider Netskope. “And people had no governance around the system. You add a field here, add a field there — salespeople love it when you can add more fields in a system like that.”
Mental HealthNew Scientist

The biggest flaw in human decision-making – and how to fix it

IF YOU have ever jumped to the wrong conclusion, made a terrible mistake thanks to your inbuilt biases or been subtly nudged back to your senses, then you are (a) human and (b) already on personal terms with the work of Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass Sunstein. Thanks to their academic and popular writing, the world is now very familiar with what are collectively called “cognitive biases” – systematic errors in human thinking – and ways to correct them.
Economycpapracticeadvisor.com

Mindset Shifts That Lead to Positive Business Outcomes

In the tax and accounting profession, it’s natural for us to focus on the concrete - the numbers, the client emails and calls, the compliance forms, etc. What may be less natural to some is making soft skills just as important. The mindset and culture at your firm have as much impact as your client relationships, and better culture can lead to even happier clients. Below you can read about some of the key areas in which mindset shifts can lead to positive outcomes.
Sciencetheavtimes.com

A science-based approach to understanding employees commitment

The need for understanding an employee’s commitment is high. Academic research shows that people who are committed to their work perform better, which is favorable for a company’s bottom line. More importantly, it makes an employee feel better and results in higher work satisfaction. To understand how companies can influence this commitment, it is important to understand what is employee engagement. This is the construct that is often referred to in academic research and is also being used by many firms active in the field.
Businessaba.com

Making Employees Effective Messengers During M&A

In the lifecycle of a bank merger, from the public announcement to the legal close and ultimate integration, much attention is focused on external communications, to the public, to your shareholders, to customers of both the acquired and acquiring institutions. You will want to control the messages, identify the benefits,...
scientificworldinfo.com

How to Make the Right Decision in Any Situation

Decision-making is an essential part of our lives. Everyone needs to use this skill at some point to achieve desired results in the future. Here are 10 effective decision-making strategies that you can use to become a better decision-maker. How to Make the Right Decision: 10 Steps to Good Decision...
Sciencearxiv.org

Bayesian Persuasion in Sequential Decision-Making

We study a dynamic model of Bayesian persuasion in sequential decision-making settings. An informed principal observes an external parameter of the world and advises an uninformed agent about actions to take over time. The agent takes actions in each time step based on the current state, the principal's advice/signal, and beliefs about the external parameter. The action of the agent updates the state according to a stochastic process. The model arises naturally in many applications, e.g., an app (the principal) can advice the user (the agent) on possible choices between actions based on additional real-time information the app has. We study the problem of designing a signaling strategy from the principal's point of view. We show that the principal has an optimal strategy against a myopic agent, who only optimizes their rewards locally, and the optimal strategy can be computed in polynomial time. In contrast, it is NP-hard to approximate an optimal policy against a far-sighted agent. Further, we show that if the principal has the power to threaten the agent by not providing future signals, then we can efficiently design a threat-based strategy. This strategy guarantees the principal's payoff as if playing against an agent who is far-sighted but myopic to future signals.
JobsFremont Tribune

5 ideas to improve your everyday decision making

Almost all of us are faced with high-stakes decisions nearly every day, no matter our industry or role. Often, we try to create rules to govern future behavior and take the uncertainty out of the decision-making process, but it’s clear to anyone who faces tough decisions on a regular basis that the circumstances and details are different nearly every time, and black-and-white rules rarely lead to optimal choices.
Worldthelondonnews.net

IATA urges govts to make data-driven decisions

Geneva [Switzerland], June 5 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to make data-driven decisions to manage the risks of Covid-19 when reopening borders to international travel. Strategies without quarantine measures can enable international travel to restart with a low risk of introduction of Covid-19 to the...
Washington Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

Men make more extreme choices, decisions: Study

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): According to a new study, men make more extreme choices and decisions in comparison to women. This is the main finding of the new research involving more than 50,000 participants in 97 samples, published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).
TechnologyInfoworld

What Makes an AI Leader? - Decision Makers

In this eBook, we’ll explore the winning habits of AI leaders, based on data from industry analysts and management consulting firms. We’ll also cover common challenges faced by enterprises looking to infuse their business with AI, as well as practical approaches that help speed time to impact.
Marketsfoodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Decision-Making Tools Get Funding

Singapore wealth fund GIC led the latest round of funding for Locus, with added participation from Qualcomm Ventures and existing investors. The technology provider plans to use the Series C funding to grow its footprint geographically and within the team in addition to innovative new technology. Per PR Newswire:. The...
Mental Healthpinsentmasons.com

Kahneman’s ‘noise’ theory helpful in HR decision-making

Judgment and decision-making are central to good management and there are key lessons for HR professionals on both according to Nobel prize-winning author and psychologist Professor Daniel Kahneman. He has been talking to Radio 4’s Start the Week programme about the concept of ‘noise’ and how it damages decisions – by noise he means the variability in decisions made by people and it is the subject of his latest book. Personnel Today carries one of Kahneman’s key points which is that the pandemic can be the catalyst for a total re-think. So, a return to the office should be accompanied by a radically new outlook from employers and employees so that we avoid falling into the same patterns of behaviour that, in the past, has led to far too much poor decision-making.
HealthWiredpr News

Making decisions in a fully digitalized healthcare environment

The integration of smart data can help improve the quality of data-driven decision making, especially when decision-making clinicians face many barriers and challenges in the patient’s path. And this is very important in today’s digitalized healthcare environment, where the quality of decision-making depends on the quality and availability of the underlying data.
Relationship AdviceAccountingWEB

How to Change a Bad Client Relationship

If you’ve been following this series, this is probably the article you’ve been waiting for. You know, the one where I finally admit it:. Even if you do everything “right” in terms of onboarding, transitions, and ongoing communication...sometimes a client is still an unreasonable and demanding nightmare. You used to...
Internetjotform.com

Best social media analytics tools

When developing and improving on the social media strategy for your business, you have countless social media analytics tools at your fingertips. Quality social media analytics can provide you with valuable metrics on your audience’s demographics, the best hashtags to use, the top-performing social networks and platforms, and more. All of this information is essential for social media management and digital marketing strategies.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Resilient are You?

Just this week I had a friend feeling stressed out because someone on his team was leaving. He said, “If only I was a better leader, he wouldn’t be leaving”. Yikes that’s an invitation to do a reality check. Is the stress of the situation causing one to fall victim to the 3 P’s of non resilient thinking? Sounds like it.