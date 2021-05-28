Cancel
Kemmerer, WY

Weather Forecast For Kemmerer

Kemmerer Today
 18 days ago

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVtyBh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kemmerer, WY
With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kemmerer is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(KEMMERER, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kemmerer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.