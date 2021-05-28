Cancel
Mcgregor, MN

Mcgregor Daily Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVtxIy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcgregor, MN
