Lac Du Flambeau Daily Weather Forecast
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
