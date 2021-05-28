Enterprise Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night High 60 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



