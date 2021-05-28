Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool Confirm Signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig

By Sam Jones
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 19 days ago

Liverpool have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The French defender has signed after the Reds met his release clause at the German club, believed to be £36 million.

The deal will be completed on July 1st, subject to a successful work permit application and medical for the player.

The 22-year-old has been a long-term target for the club and one that they have needed for some time now.

He brings pace and power to the side, potentially being the perfect partner to Dutch titan Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

In an interview with Liverpool.com, Konate said, "I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool."

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff, and getting started on this new chapter," he added

Before signing for Leipzig, Konate started his career at French side Sauchaux before signing for the German side in 2017.

Konate is currently spending his time with the France u21 side ahead of the u21 Euro's this summer, looking to help his side win the tournament.

The young defender has made 65 league appearances for Leipzig, scoring twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HqZG_0aEVtuen00
Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his RB Leipzig teammates. (Image source USA Today/SIPA)

The Frenchman was on the bench in both Champions League round of 16 games this season.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add a player of Ibrahima’s quality to our squad and he is someone I’ve admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux,” said Jurgen Klopp in an interview with the club website.

Konate's arrival will likely see the end of Ozan Kabak who joined on loan from Shalke in January.

The Frenchman will face competition from Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and newfound hero Nat Phillips next season, but the French man will certainly have a big role to play at Anfield next season.

