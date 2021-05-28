Cancel
Oblong, IL

Oblong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oblong Voice
 18 days ago

OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aEVtstL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

