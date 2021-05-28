Oblong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



