Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarendon, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Clarendon

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 18 days ago

CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEVtq7t00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
0
Followers
71
Post
325
Views
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clarendon, TXPosted by
Clarendon Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLARENDON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clarendon Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.