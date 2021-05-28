Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Eden

(EDEN, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Eden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eden:

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 64 °F 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 77 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.