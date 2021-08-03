Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Shopping: These Are the Best Comfortable Heels for Saving Your Soles

By Celia Shatzman
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIs03_0aEVtk4l00

Finding comfortable heels can be the ultimate sartorial challenge. Who hasn’t had a love-hate relationship with heels? Sure, they instantly elevate any outfit in every way — not to mention give you legs for days — but they can seriously hurt. Any shoe lover knows what it’s like to hobble home after a long day. But, the best comfortable heels allow you to wear them all day without leaving your feet swollen and covered in blisters.

On top of that, many women haven’t worn heels over the past year of lockdowns — but now that offices are reopening and the event circuit is back in full swing, Hollywood executives are starting to wear them again as they begin to take business lunch meetings. As executive wardrobe consultant Stephanie Gisondi-Little recently told THR , “My clients aren’t interested [right now] in anything beyond a one- or two-inch heel.”

For high-heeled inspiration, look to stars like Lady Gaga, who recently paired a vintage-inspired polka dot dress with these pointed-toe white heels by Giuseppe Zanotti; and Paris Hilton, who wore Valentino Garavani’s signature studded black heels with a baby blue dress to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.

To spot the most comfortable heels, look for memory foam foot beddings, thicker heels and strategic silhouettes that help evenly distribute your weight to avoid pain points. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best comfortable heels — ranging from luxury designer options to wallet-minded styles — that prove you can be both comfy and stylish.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloé Lauren Scalloped Leather Pumps

It doesn’t get any chicer than Chloé’s playful scalloped leather pumps , a classic silhouette that also comes in an equally comfy flats version that’s been spotted on Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes and Mandy Moore, to name just a few. Made in Italy, these slip-on heels feature a 2.25-inch wrapped block heel, a round toe and leather lining, all of which combine to offer plenty of comfort whle walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fETag_0aEVtk4l00

Chloé Lauren Scalloped Leather Pumps

$575


Buy now

Karl Lagerfield Paris Royale Pump

A classic pair of black heels belongs in every closet, and these effortless pumps by Karl Lagerfield Paris are certainly a perfect fit. Besides being super comfortable (thanks to the memory foam footbed and approachable 3.25-inch heel), these shoes are also easy on the wallet, as they’re part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale that ends Aug. 8. Also available in other colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hm6P1_0aEVtk4l00

Karl Lagerfield Paris Royale Pumps (reg. $99)

$67


Buy now

Vionic Fleur Heeled Sandals

Vionic has been seen on the fashionable feet of Oprah (who has included the brand on several times on her Favorite Things list), Alexa Chung and Kristin Cavallari, among others. The comfort-minded footwear label’s Fleur mules stand at 2.5 inches and are designed to support natural alignment, while the soft knitted uppers hug your feet. Available in other colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fpeW_0aEVtk4l00

Vionic Fleur Heeled Sandals

$120


Buy now

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove 60 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Pumps

If you love the edgy look of luxury designer Valentino Garavani’s studded Alcove stilettos (but prefer something less sky-high), then opt for the brand’s equally stylish leather and mesh slip-on pumps with a 2.5-inch heel. These elegant pointed-toe heels are finished with the label’s signature pyramid studs that give it a refined-yet-rebellious aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBcMg_0aEVtk4l00

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove 60 Pumps

$890


Buy now

Naturalizer Blossom Platform Sandals

These strappy platform leather heels by Naturalizer (which is already known for making comfy steppers) have a breathable lining and the brand’s N5 Contour Plus insole that cushions your feet with every step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXWac_0aEVtk4l00

Naturalizer Blossom Platform Sandals

$70


Buy now

Everlane The Clog

These leather platform heels by Everlane offer a minimalist-modern twist on the classic clog silhouette. The three-inch natural woodgrain heel is hollow, so they don’t feel heavy or clunky, while the cognac leather upper adds a luxe finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPCUk_0aEVtk4l00

Everlane The Clog (reg. $98)

$68


Buy now

Aerosoles Evvie Block Heel Sandals

With a 1.75-inch heel height, these comfortable black sandals are easy to pair with maxi dresses and relaxed denim. The polished buckle and block heel make a bold statement, and the shoes are available in other chic shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cXzw_0aEVtk4l00

Aerosoles Evvie Sandals

$120


Buy now

Vionic Nola Snakeskin Block Heels

You can slither around in these snakeskin slingbacks for hours, thanks to Vionic’s signature technology that supports your body’s natural alignment from the feet up. Their Vio-Motion footbed technology provides all the arch support you need, which explains why many of their shoes have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

Plus, they’re actually cute with their elegant silhouette and walkable 2.75-inch heel, and they come in fresh new pastel colorways for brightening your back-to-work wardrobe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RoAc_0aEVtk4l00

Vionic Nola Block Heel

$140


Buy now

Marion Parke Pierson Leopard Print Suede Low Square Toe Block Heel Pumps

In case you haven’t heard, leopard is essentially a neutral. Between the timeless print and the two-inch heel, these comfortable women’s heels by Marion Parke (a podiatric surgeon-turned-footwear designer) are in it for the long haul. Made in Italy, these pretties are made from cowhide suede and feature medical-grade cushioning that molds to your foot over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKVCi_0aEVtk4l00

Marion Parke Pierson Leopard Print Block Heel Pumps

$595


Buy now

Franco Sarto Racer Pump

Peachy-pink is a pretty alternative to regular beige —it still works as a neutral with a bit more oomph. Super sophisticated, this slingback pump in croc print leather (available in other colors) has a 2.75-inch covered flared block heel that gives it an architectural edge. The rubber sole will help keep you in comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453Hez_0aEVtk4l00

Franco Sarto Racer Pump

$100


Buy now

Vagabond Hedda Pumps

What’s black and white and chic all over? These comfortable white heels , of course. Between the square toe, flared block heel and stark color palette, this pair is cutting-edge contemporary in all the right ways. And at 2.75 inches, the heel is just right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VB4cP_0aEVtk4l00

Vagabond Hedda Pumps

$160


Buy now

Bernardo 1946 Belinda Leather Sandals

Put it in neutral with these sandals that will be your go-to all summer long. The two-inch block heel gives them just the right amount of height and support, plus the cushioned sole keeps tootsies happy. Elegant in their simplicity, the leather sandals seamlessly transition from day to night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJnVr_0aEVtk4l00

Bernardo 1946 Belinda Sandals

$165


Buy now

LilySilk The Pumps

Proof that a little heel can deliver a lot of style , these pumps are great with both jeans or a dress. Plus, jade green is a striking hue that is a bit unexpected for footwear. And the soft soles will keep feet cozy, making these a great pair of comfortable heels .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qyR5_0aEVtk4l00

Lilysilk The Pumps (reg. $99)

$74


Buy now

Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Wedge Sandals

Is there a brand more synonymous with comfortable shoes than Dr. Scholl’s? Thanks to the covered wedge heel , these sandals give nearly three inches of lift, yet feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The ideal shoe for your favorite sundresses or cutoff shorts, they’ll be on your feet all through the warmer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGy2c_0aEVtk4l00

Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Wedge Sandal

$100


Buy now

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Oprah
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Alexa Chung
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Cognac#Thr#Chlo Lauren#Nordstrom#Pumps#Everlane#Vio Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionVice

A guide to Zoë Kravitz's style evolution

Zoë Kravitz is the embodiment of downtown cool. Since coming up in New York City in the late 00s, the actress slash i-D cover star and her ever-evolving style have captured the city’s distinctive undercurrents as they ebb and flow with the times. Think 2008’s Tribeca Film Festival twee and 2009’s Brooklynite hipster to Alexander Wang’s off-duty uniform and High Fidelity’s trend-setting slacker styling. And beyond: Zoë’s also been the face of some of the most aspirational red carpet moments of the last half-decade. Remember the stunning Saint Laurent half-naked dress at the 2018 Met Gala? What about the gold bra she sported to the same year’s Academy Awards? And that’s not to mention her Audrey Hepburn-inspired wedding dress or summer 2021’s viral slip skirt-ed looks. Here, we take a look back at how Zoë’s become one of the internet’s most beloved fashion icons. This is Zoe Kravitz’s style evolution.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Tia Adeola Launches Ruffle Swimwear

Tia Adeola has expanded into swimwear with a range of ruffled, beach-ready offerings. The New York-based designer — known for her voluminous, frilled blouses and pants — applies her signature aesthetic to bikinis and bodysuits. String triangle tops in sandy beige and hot pink are trimmed with ruffles and paired with matching low-rise bottoms, accented with subtle ruching at the hips. A more experimental approach to resort wear, a mustard yellow bodysuit is crafted from boiled wool. The high-cut silhouette features flounced trimming and fastens with thick wool ties at the neck, back and hips.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
StyleCaster

Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection Is A Fall Fashion Goldmine

I’m officially dubbing Zara my Fall Fashion Fairy Godmother, because Zara’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. As much as I love shopping for weeks on end to build up the perfect autumn wardrobe (what can I say, I love to shop!), I admit I could realistically do a one-and-done trip to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy! If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall’s top trends even though it’s kinda still summer, then get thee to a Zara.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza Crystal-Covered Gucci Playsuit Is Driving Trends, According Lyst

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza style is already driving fashion trends. During the Chicago music festival — the first to kick off the delayed summer festival season — the “Plastic Hearts” musician wore a range of stylish ensembles for various sets, ranging from a red leotard and Saint Laurent cardigan to a blue Alled-Martinez T-shirt with silver go-go boots. However, Cyrus’ boldest ensemble — a custom crystal-covered red jumpsuit and white platform boots, both by Gucci — has caused searches to spike on Lyst. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Specifically, the singer’s Gucci outfit increased the...
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Best Tattoo Shop

Now an eight-time winner in its Best of San Antonio category, Element has built its rep giving Alamo City tattoo enthusiasts access to a variety of styles, from American and Japanese traditional work to realistic portraits and watercolor-style imagery. That diverse approach comes down to the shop's deep bench of artists, which includes owner Jedidia Reid along with other renowned tattooists, including Kelley Donovan and Josh Standley. Since its humble 2006 start as a four-artist operation, Element has grown into an upscale and inviting go-to spot for quality ink — whether your commitment to permanent body art is as small as a few script letters or as extensive as a full back piece.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Jennifer Aniston wears same suit as Harry Styles, fans go wild

When it comes to style, Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles will be there for you. The “Friends” favorite, 52, posed for InStyle’s September 2021 cover story in a stunning array of designer duds from Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Chloé and more — but one particular patterned Gucci suit quickly caught the eyes of Styles superfans.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

This Pomade Makes My Ragged, Bleach-Ravished Hair Look Sleek and Polished Between Haircuts

Out of all the products that have spilled over from my side of the bathroom to my boyfriend’s, I most regret giving him the Jillian Dempsey Roadie Pomade ($28). I suppose I should’ve known better than to relinquish the stuff; I’m continually impressed by the brand’s formulas (try the cheek tints) and would never give those away. The pomade, however, is categorized as a men’s product—which initially threw me off.
Beauty & FashionPalm Beach Interactive

Commando is offering an extra 40% off its famous undergarments right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Lingerie that feels fabulous on your skin and looks great under your clothes is the Holy Grail of undergarments—and that's just what cult-favorite brand Commando promises. The brand’s cozy intimates normally come at a luxury price point, but lucky for you, tons of the company's sale items, including bras, clothes and more are available at an extra 40% off right now.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Purple Shampoos to Brighten Blonde, Gray or Lightened Hair

How do all the famous blonde bombshells in Hollywood keep their hair color looking so fresh? Chances are the best purple shampoos have a lot to do with it. They say that blondes have more fun, but we’re guessing that whoever coined that one isn’t referring to blondes who are dealing with their hair turning brassy shades of funky yellow or orange. When blondes have to spend a load at the salon on a toning treatment for their highlights, they definitely aren’t having more fun. If you’re wondering what the culprit is that causes blonde hair to go brassy, consider this...
ApparelIn Style

These Comfy Italian Shoes Sold Out in 48 Hours, and Now They're Back in Stock

It's practically a fact that Europeans do things better. French pharmacy finds are a holy grail among supermodels, celebs, and fashion editors, German face creams have a lure (and effectiveness) to them that keeps people — like my mom! — coming back for decades, and the shoes, oh, don't even get us started about the shoes.
Apparelpurewow.com

Heels are Back, Baby! Here are 20 That You Can Actually Walk In

As we begin to emerge from our homes and make plans with friends once again, more and more of us are using these events as an excuse to dress up, no matter how casual or low-key our plans may be. And with that has come the return of heels, though luckily, they aren’t sky-high stilettos or even classic pointy-toe pumps. According to data from both the global shopping platform Lyst and the financing app Klarna, searches for kitten heels, block heels and platforms/flatforms are way more popular than any other heeled shoe. These walkable heels are a comfy way to ease ourselves back into wearing pre-pandemic clothing staples, and we’ll gladly swap our house slippers for a pair of chic block-heel sandals. Here, 20 pairs of walkable heels we’re adding to cart ASAP.
Hair CareIn Style

Expect to See These 8 Hair Accessories Everywhere for Fall 2021

Before reporting on the latest fashion trends became my job, my knowledge of hair accessories and how to wear them was, admittedly, lacking. Sure, I kept a series of barrettes and butterfly clips in rotation like every other '90s kid in elementary school, and as a teen in the early aughts, went through a serious (albeit short-lived) headband phase my senior year of high school, all thanks to Blair Waldorf's influence. But, that was the extent of my hairstyling expertise. That is, until now.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

13 Relaxed Pieces in the Nordstrom Sale That Are Secretly Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We are pretty much over tight clothing — not like we were ever quite in love with it in the first place. We wore it because we liked the way it looked, not because it was more comfortable than wearing looser, more relaxed clothes. Every time we wore something that required shapewear, especially, we questioned why we were making ourselves so miserable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy