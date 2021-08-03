Shopping: These Are the Best Comfortable Heels for Saving Your Soles

Finding comfortable heels can be the ultimate sartorial challenge. Who hasn’t had a love-hate relationship with heels? Sure, they instantly elevate any outfit in every way — not to mention give you legs for days — but they can seriously hurt. Any shoe lover knows what it’s like to hobble home after a long day. But, the best comfortable heels allow you to wear them all day without leaving your feet swollen and covered in blisters.

On top of that, many women haven’t worn heels over the past year of lockdowns — but now that offices are reopening and the event circuit is back in full swing, Hollywood executives are starting to wear them again as they begin to take business lunch meetings. As executive wardrobe consultant Stephanie Gisondi-Little recently told THR , “My clients aren’t interested [right now] in anything beyond a one- or two-inch heel.”

For high-heeled inspiration, look to stars like Lady Gaga, who recently paired a vintage-inspired polka dot dress with these pointed-toe white heels by Giuseppe Zanotti; and Paris Hilton, who wore Valentino Garavani’s signature studded black heels with a baby blue dress to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.

To spot the most comfortable heels, look for memory foam foot beddings, thicker heels and strategic silhouettes that help evenly distribute your weight to avoid pain points. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best comfortable heels — ranging from luxury designer options to wallet-minded styles — that prove you can be both comfy and stylish.

Chloé Lauren Scalloped Leather Pumps

It doesn’t get any chicer than Chloé’s playful scalloped leather pumps , a classic silhouette that also comes in an equally comfy flats version that’s been spotted on Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes and Mandy Moore, to name just a few. Made in Italy, these slip-on heels feature a 2.25-inch wrapped block heel, a round toe and leather lining, all of which combine to offer plenty of comfort whle walking.

Chloé Lauren Scalloped Leather Pumps



$575





Karl Lagerfield Paris Royale Pump

A classic pair of black heels belongs in every closet, and these effortless pumps by Karl Lagerfield Paris are certainly a perfect fit. Besides being super comfortable (thanks to the memory foam footbed and approachable 3.25-inch heel), these shoes are also easy on the wallet, as they’re part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale that ends Aug. 8. Also available in other colors.

Karl Lagerfield Paris Royale Pumps (reg. $99)



$67





Vionic Fleur Heeled Sandals

Vionic has been seen on the fashionable feet of Oprah (who has included the brand on several times on her Favorite Things list), Alexa Chung and Kristin Cavallari, among others. The comfort-minded footwear label’s Fleur mules stand at 2.5 inches and are designed to support natural alignment, while the soft knitted uppers hug your feet. Available in other colors.

Vionic Fleur Heeled Sandals



$120





Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove 60 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Pumps

If you love the edgy look of luxury designer Valentino Garavani’s studded Alcove stilettos (but prefer something less sky-high), then opt for the brand’s equally stylish leather and mesh slip-on pumps with a 2.5-inch heel. These elegant pointed-toe heels are finished with the label’s signature pyramid studs that give it a refined-yet-rebellious aesthetic.

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove 60 Pumps



$890





Naturalizer Blossom Platform Sandals

These strappy platform leather heels by Naturalizer (which is already known for making comfy steppers) have a breathable lining and the brand’s N5 Contour Plus insole that cushions your feet with every step.

Naturalizer Blossom Platform Sandals



$70





Everlane The Clog

These leather platform heels by Everlane offer a minimalist-modern twist on the classic clog silhouette. The three-inch natural woodgrain heel is hollow, so they don’t feel heavy or clunky, while the cognac leather upper adds a luxe finish.

Everlane The Clog (reg. $98)



$68





Aerosoles Evvie Block Heel Sandals

With a 1.75-inch heel height, these comfortable black sandals are easy to pair with maxi dresses and relaxed denim. The polished buckle and block heel make a bold statement, and the shoes are available in other chic shades.

Aerosoles Evvie Sandals



$120





Vionic Nola Snakeskin Block Heels

You can slither around in these snakeskin slingbacks for hours, thanks to Vionic’s signature technology that supports your body’s natural alignment from the feet up. Their Vio-Motion footbed technology provides all the arch support you need, which explains why many of their shoes have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

Plus, they’re actually cute with their elegant silhouette and walkable 2.75-inch heel, and they come in fresh new pastel colorways for brightening your back-to-work wardrobe.

Vionic Nola Block Heel



$140





Marion Parke Pierson Leopard Print Suede Low Square Toe Block Heel Pumps

In case you haven’t heard, leopard is essentially a neutral. Between the timeless print and the two-inch heel, these comfortable women’s heels by Marion Parke (a podiatric surgeon-turned-footwear designer) are in it for the long haul. Made in Italy, these pretties are made from cowhide suede and feature medical-grade cushioning that molds to your foot over time.

Marion Parke Pierson Leopard Print Block Heel Pumps



$595





Franco Sarto Racer Pump

Peachy-pink is a pretty alternative to regular beige —it still works as a neutral with a bit more oomph. Super sophisticated, this slingback pump in croc print leather (available in other colors) has a 2.75-inch covered flared block heel that gives it an architectural edge. The rubber sole will help keep you in comfort.

Franco Sarto Racer Pump



$100





Vagabond Hedda Pumps

What’s black and white and chic all over? These comfortable white heels , of course. Between the square toe, flared block heel and stark color palette, this pair is cutting-edge contemporary in all the right ways. And at 2.75 inches, the heel is just right.

Vagabond Hedda Pumps



$160





Bernardo 1946 Belinda Leather Sandals

Put it in neutral with these sandals that will be your go-to all summer long. The two-inch block heel gives them just the right amount of height and support, plus the cushioned sole keeps tootsies happy. Elegant in their simplicity, the leather sandals seamlessly transition from day to night.

Bernardo 1946 Belinda Sandals



$165





LilySilk The Pumps

Proof that a little heel can deliver a lot of style , these pumps are great with both jeans or a dress. Plus, jade green is a striking hue that is a bit unexpected for footwear. And the soft soles will keep feet cozy, making these a great pair of comfortable heels .

Lilysilk The Pumps (reg. $99)



$74





Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Wedge Sandals

Is there a brand more synonymous with comfortable shoes than Dr. Scholl’s? Thanks to the covered wedge heel , these sandals give nearly three inches of lift, yet feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The ideal shoe for your favorite sundresses or cutoff shorts, they’ll be on your feet all through the warmer months.

Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Wedge Sandal



$100





