Save Your Soles With the Most Comfortable Heels

While everyone else has their heads in the seasonal clouds of lake-front Airbnb rentals, flowy house dresses, and the best new swimsuits, we're grounding our attention on one of summer 2021's unsung staples: the beach towel. A workhorse accessory that goes beyond the beach to park picnics and backyard sunbathing, these larger-than-your-average-shower towels are everything from durable to comfortable and cute. We went ahead and curated a collection of the best and brightest beach towels of the season — including everything from H&M's lightweight Turkish styles to Brooklinen's plush oversized iterations and a few of Amazon's old affordable faithfuls. If you're still relying on that lackluster bath rag for your upcoming sun-scapades, then consider the vibrant bunch of beach towels featured below. Scroll through and treat yourself to a new worthwhile summer sheet that will keep you feeling dry and looking fly.