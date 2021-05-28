Save Your Soles With the Most Comfortable Heels
Finding comfortable heels can be the ultimate sartorial challenge. Who hasn’t had a love-hate relationship with heels? Sure, they instantly elevate any outfit in every way — not to mention give you legs for days — but they can seriously hurt. Any shoe lover knows what it’s like to hobble home after a long day. But, the best comfortable heels allow you to wear them all day without leaving your feet swollen and covered in blisters.www.hollywoodreporter.com