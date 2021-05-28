Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 256: Top Ten Most Important Badgers
On today's episode of Bucky's 5th Podcast, we dive into part two of our top ten series. Before that, we discuss some updates in the Wisconsin football recruiting world as the Badgers get good news from the likes of 3-star cornerback Avyonne Jones and 4-star defensive tackle KJ Miles.