Memphis, MO

Memphis Weather Forecast

Memphis Dispatch
 18 days ago

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0aEVthQa00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Memphis, MO
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Memphis, MO
