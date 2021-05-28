Memphis Weather Forecast
MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 49 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
