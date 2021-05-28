Memphis Weather Forecast

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night High 49 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.