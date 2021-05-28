Kimball Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.